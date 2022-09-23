U.S. Army Soldier, Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Radebaugh received the responsibility of the 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division from Command Sgt. Maj. Christa Petersen during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sep. 23, 2022, on Fort Drum, N.Y. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 19:01
|Photo ID:
|7566158
|VIRIN:
|092322-A-LT474-1014
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
