    548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5]

    548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Responsibility

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldier, Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Radebaugh received the responsibility of the 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division from Command Sgt. Maj. Christa Petersen during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sep. 23, 2022, on Fort Drum, N.Y. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 19:01
    Photo ID: 7566158
    VIRIN: 092322-A-LT474-1014
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #10th Mountain Division
    #Fort Drum

