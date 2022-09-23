548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Soldier, Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Radebaugh received the responsibility of the 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division from Command Sgt. Maj. Christa Petersen during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sep. 23, 2022, on Fort Drum, N.Y. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)

