Rear Adm. Hash visits 513th EWS Crows

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Hash, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division commander, left, meets with U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, right, during his visit to the 513th Electronic Warfare Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022. Hash visited the 513th EWS whose mission is to field on time and effective F-35 mission data for U.S. Navy and Marine Corps operational F-35 units. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

