    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    CW3 Cory Shook Farewell Ceremony - 10th MDSB

    CW3 Cory Shook Farewell Ceremony - 10th MDSB

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldier, Chief Warrant Officer Three Cory Shook, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade (10th MDSB), 10th Mountain Division received gifts from the commander of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, Col. Fenicia Jackson, during a farewell ceremony, Oct. 27, 2022, on Fort Drum, N.Y.
    Col. Jackson presented the awards on behalf of the 10th MDSB to recognize the efforts of CW3 Shook during his twenty years in the Army.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 17:36
    Photo ID: 7566016
    VIRIN: 102722-A-LT474-1003
    Resolution: 5831x3887
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW3 Cory Shook Farewell Ceremony - 10th MDSB [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #10th Mountain Division
    #Fort Drum

