U.S. Army Soldier, Chief Warrant Officer Three Cory Shook, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade (10th MDSB), 10th Mountain Division received gifts from the commander of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, Col. Fenicia Jackson, during a farewell ceremony, Oct. 27, 2022, on Fort Drum, N.Y.

Col. Jackson presented the awards on behalf of the 10th MDSB to recognize the efforts of CW3 Shook during his twenty years in the Army.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 17:36 Photo ID: 7566016 VIRIN: 102722-A-LT474-1003 Resolution: 5831x3887 Size: 3.47 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CW3 Cory Shook Farewell Ceremony - 10th MDSB [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.