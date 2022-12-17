Wreaths Across America 2022

Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Geraghty, 96th Test Wing commander, and his wife, Nora, lay wreaths during the Wreaths Across America ceremony Dec. 17, 2022, at Sunset Cemetery, Valparaiso, Fla. Wreaths are laid at Arlington Cemetery and 3,400 additional cemeteries around the nation and overseas to remember and honor our veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Jaime Bishopp).

