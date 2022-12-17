Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America 2022 [Image 2 of 2]

    Wreaths Across America 2022

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Jaime Bishopp 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Geraghty, 96th Test Wing commander, and his wife, Nora, lay wreaths during the Wreaths Across America ceremony Dec. 17, 2022, at Sunset Cemetery, Valparaiso, Fla. Wreaths are laid at Arlington Cemetery and 3,400 additional cemeteries around the nation and overseas to remember and honor our veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Jaime Bishopp).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 16:16
    Photo ID: 7565927
    VIRIN: 221217-F-RI677-0113
    Resolution: 5599x3702
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreaths Across America 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

