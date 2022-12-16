NY Air Guard Airmen ready to track Santa for NORAD

Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Burgess, standing, and Maj. Bonnie Bosworth of the New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Squadron train for Santa tracking operations on Dec. 16 at the Eastern Air Defense Sector headquarters in Rome, N.Y. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), EADS is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S. Photo by Master Sgt. Kim Dagata, 224th Air Defense Group.
Eastern Air Defense Sector's NY Air Guardsmen supporting NORAD Santa Tracking
Air National Guard
