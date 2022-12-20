Eastern Air Defense Sector's NY Air Guardsmen supporting NORAD Santa Tracking

Courtesy Photo | Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Burgess, standing, and Maj. Bonnie Bosworth of the New...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Burgess, standing, and Maj. Bonnie Bosworth of the New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Squadron train for Santa tracking operations on Dec. 16 at the Eastern Air Defense Sector headquarters in Rome, N.Y. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), EADS is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S. Photo by Master Sgt. Kim Dagata, 224th Air Defense Group. see less | View Image Page

ROME, NEW YORK-- The North American Aerospace Defense Command defends the North American airspace 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.



On December 24, NORAD will add one element to its mission for the 67th year, as it tracks Santa Claus on his Christmas Eve flight.



American and Canadian NORAD personnel from the Eastern Air Defense Sector (EADS) in Rome, New York are ready to support this effort.



"EADS is proud to support NORAD's Santa tracking operations," said Col. Paul M. Bishop, EADS Commander. "Our highly-trained Airmen, who are on duty every night of the year, always look forward to tracking our special aviator on Christmas Eve."



A bi-national Canadian and American command, NORAD's top priority is the defense of North America.



NORAD employs a network of space-based, aerial and ground-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers and fighter aircraft on alert, controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to detect, deter, and defend against aerial threats that originate outside or within North American airspace.



EADS is located at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park in Rome, New York, and is part of the Continental U.S. NORAD Region-1st Air Force (CONR-1AF), which is located at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.



Responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S., EADS is composed of the New York Air National Guard's 224th Air Defense Group, a Canadian Armed Forces detachment, U.S. Army and Navy liaison officers, federal civilians and contractors. EADS also has two detachments in the National Capital Region.



The NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org, launched December 1 and features Santa's North Pole Village, a holiday countdown, games, a movie theater, holiday music, webstore and more.



The website is available in eight languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Chinese.



The official NORAD Tracks Santa app is also in the Apple App and Google Play stores, so parents and children can count down the days until Santa's launch on their smart phones and tablets.



Tracking opportunities are also offered through social media on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, as well as on partner platforms Bing, Amazon, Alexa and OnStar.



Starting at 4 a.m. EST on December 24, website visitors can see updates as Santa makes preparations for his flight. Then, at 6 a.m. EST, children and parents can call to inquire about Santa by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) where they will either speak to a live phone operator or hear a recorded update.



Tracking Santa has been a tradition since 1955 when a local newspaper advertisement informed children they could call Santa directly – only the contact number was misprinted. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty, U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD.



Shoup was quick to realize a mistake had been made and assured the child he was Santa. Shoup then assigned a duty officer to continue answering calls. Thus, a holiday tradition was born, which NORAD has carried on since it was created in 1958. Each year since NORAD has reported Santa's location on December 24 to millions of children and families around the world.



NOTE TO MEDIA MEMBERS: If interested in covering the NORAD Tracks Santa program, please contact the CONR-1AF public affairs office at (850) 282-0725.



For B-roll video, photos and more, media can go to the NTS Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/NORADTracksSanta.