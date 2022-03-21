Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America 2022 [Image 6 of 6]

    Wreaths Across America 2022

    SUTTER, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Airman Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Beale Honor Guard Airmen march during the Wreaths Across America ceremony Dec. 17, 2022, at the Sutter Cemetery, Sutter, Calif. Every year on National Wreaths Across America Day, more than a million wreaths are laid at cemeteries both stateside and overseas to honor fallen veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreaths Across America 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #WreathsAcrossAmerica #reccetown #community

