Wreaths Across America 2022

Beale Honor Guard Airmen march during the Wreaths Across America ceremony Dec. 17, 2022, at the Sutter Cemetery, Sutter, Calif. Every year on National Wreaths Across America Day, more than a million wreaths are laid at cemeteries both stateside and overseas to honor fallen veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

