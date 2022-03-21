Beale Honor Guard Airmen march during the Wreaths Across America ceremony Dec. 17, 2022, at the Sutter Cemetery, Sutter, Calif. Every year on National Wreaths Across America Day, more than a million wreaths are laid at cemeteries both stateside and overseas to honor fallen veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 13:12
|Photo ID:
|7565304
|VIRIN:
|221217-F-QO967-0301
|Resolution:
|8766x5505
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|SUTTER, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wreaths Across America 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT