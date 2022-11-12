PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 12, 2022) A CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.) flys by amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Dec. 12, 2022. John P. Murtha is designed to field an integrated amphibious force that can support operational commanders around the globe with both strike and amphibious capabilities. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LPD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

