    430th EECS receives new E-11A BACN [Image 13 of 32]

    430th EECS receives new E-11A BACN

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A new U.S. Air Force E-11A BACN aircraft taxis through a "bird bath" at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 17, 2022. This E-11A is the newest addition to 430th Expeditionary Electronic Communications Squadron's fleet. Commonly known as Battlefield Airborne Communications Node, or BACN, this aircraft extends the range of communications channels and enables better communication amongst units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 00:41
    Photo ID: 7563928
    VIRIN: 221216-F-FT779-1031
    Resolution: 3765x2508
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    This work, 430th EECS receives new E-11A BACN [Image 32 of 32], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    430th Expeditionary Electronic Communications Squadron
    E-11A BACN

