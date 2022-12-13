Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Celebrates 75th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony Rivera 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    CAMP H. M. SMITH, Hawaii (Dec. 13, 2022) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, listens to a brief during the USINDOPACOM Commander’s Summit. Aquilino invited former Commanders to discuss lessons learned since their tenure and to celebrate the command’s 75th anniversary. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USINDOPACOM Celebrates 75th Anniversary [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Anthony Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USINDOPACOM

