Mike Company Family Day Ceremony

Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, embrace their families for the first time after the Family Day ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Dec. 15, 2022. Family Day consists of the new Marines receiving free time to spend time with Family before graduating the following day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

