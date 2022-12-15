Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Family Day Ceremony [Image 12 of 12]

    Mike Company Family Day Ceremony

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, embrace their families for the first time after the Family Day ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Dec. 15, 2022. Family Day consists of the new Marines receiving free time to spend time with Family before graduating the following day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 16:48
    Photo ID: 7563510
    VIRIN: 221215-M-FP389-1141
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Family Day Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Colin Harper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Smiles
    Family day
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    Recruit Training

