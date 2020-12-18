Beni Nedrick is presented a Meritorious Public Service Award Dec. 19 2022, at the New York City Harbor School, on Governors Island, New York. Nedrick was recognized for his valiant actions while rescuing the lives of seven people on Aug 20. 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)

