    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Beni Nedrick is presented a Meritorious Public Service Award Dec. 19 2022, at the New York City Harbor School, on Governors Island, New York. Nedrick was recognized for his valiant actions while rescuing the lives of seven people on Aug 20. 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)

