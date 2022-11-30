The 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade hosted the Fort Drum Sustainment Leader Forum on Fort Drum, N.Y. The event promoted leader professional development as well as strengthened the partnerships of leaders within the sustainment and NCO community.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)
11.30.2022
|11.30.2022
12.19.2022 16:28
|12.19.2022 16:28
7563453
|7563453
|VIRIN:
|113022-A-LT474-1009
5437x3625
|5437x3625
6.08 MB
|6.08 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
0
|0
0
|0
This work, Fort Drum Sustainment Leader Forum [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
