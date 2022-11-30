Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Sustainment Leader Forum [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Drum Sustainment Leader Forum

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    The 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade hosted the Fort Drum Sustainment Leader Forum on Fort Drum, N.Y. The event promoted leader professional development as well as strengthened the partnerships of leaders within the sustainment and NCO community.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 16:28
    Photo ID: 7563453
    VIRIN: 113022-A-LT474-1009
    Resolution: 5437x3625
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum Sustainment Leader Forum [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #10th Mountain Division
    #Fort Drum

