The 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade hosted the Fort Drum Sustainment Leader Forum on Fort Drum, N.Y. The event promoted leader professional development as well as strengthened the partnerships of leaders within the sustainment and NCO community.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)

