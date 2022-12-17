Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chung-Hoon General Quarters [Image 2 of 4]

    Chung-Hoon General Quarters

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andre Richard 

    USS CHUNG-HOON (DDG 93)

    221217-N-XX566-1019 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 17, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors conduct training during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). USS Chung-Hoon is on a routine deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet and is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF 71)/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 03:39
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chung-Hoon General Quarters [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

