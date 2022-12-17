Chung-Hoon General Quarters

221217-N-XX566-1019 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 17, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors conduct training during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). USS Chung-Hoon is on a routine deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet and is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF 71)/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

