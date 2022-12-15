Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii resumed its long-standing fleet liaison observation training practice. This training allows aerographer’s mates (AG) assigned to JTWC and quartermasters (QM) stationed on naval vessels to work side-by-side to better understand and implement the collection of meteorological observations while at sea. The first naval vessel to reintroduce this partnership was the USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118). A training team from JTWC led by Dr. Owen Shieh was welcomed onboard to observe how the QMs conduct their observations. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally-distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process, and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions faster than the adversary.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.17.2022 15:45 Photo ID: 7561765 VIRIN: 221215-N-FJ553-332 Resolution: 944x833 Size: 0 B Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Back At It: JTWC conducts training with USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) [Image 8 of 8], by LCDR Bobby Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.