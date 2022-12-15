Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back At It: JTWC conducts training with USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) [Image 7 of 8]

    Back At It: JTWC conducts training with USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118)

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Bobby Dixon 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii resumed its long-standing fleet liaison observation training practice. This training allows aerographer’s mates (AG) assigned to JTWC and quartermasters (QM) stationed on naval vessels to work side-by-side to better understand and implement the collection of meteorological observations while at sea. The first naval vessel to reintroduce this partnership was the USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118). A training team from JTWC led by Dr. Owen Shieh was welcomed onboard to observe how the QMs conduct their observations. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally-distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process, and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions faster than the adversary.

    TAGS

    JTWC
    CNMOC
    Naval Oceanography
    Joint Typhoon Warning Center
    Pacific Fleet
    7th Fleet

