    2d Reconnaissance Battalion Marines conduct cold weather training in Alaska [Image 19 of 25]

    2d Reconnaissance Battalion Marines conduct cold weather training in Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, conduct a 10K patrol on skis during cold weather training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 9, 2022. The visiting Marines utilized JBER’s extensive field training areas to enhance their operational proficiency in extreme cold weather as they prepare for an upcoming deployment to the Marine Corps Forces Europe-Africa theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Cold weather training
    Arctic Strategy
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    USMCNews

