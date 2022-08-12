Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Leadership School 23-A Graduation [Image 4 of 4]

    Airman Leadership School 23-A Graduation

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Photo by Hannah Carranza 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, addresses attendees and Airman Leadership School Class 23-A graduates Dec. 8 at the Wright-Patt Club on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians as Airmen learn more about leadership and Air Force culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hannah Carranza)

    This work, Airman Leadership School 23-A Graduation [Image 4 of 4], by Hannah Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

