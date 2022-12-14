Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    688th Cyberspace Wing Financial Management Airman is coined by Air Combat Command Inspector General

    688th Cyberspace Wing Financial Management Airman is coined by Air Combat Command Inspector General

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shanice Timmerman, 688th Cyberspace Wing Financial Management Budget Analyst and Resource Advisor was awarded a coin on behalf of the Air Combat Command Inspector General during the wing Unit Effectiveness Inspection, Dec. 14, 2022 at Port San Antonio, Texas.

    “In my 21 years of service, I have never met a staff sergeant that performs at the level, Staff Sgt. Shanice Timmerman does,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Blamowski, an inspector from the 107th Attack Wing Inspector General team.

    “Her exceptional program management of the Government Travel Card Program, Travel and portions of accounting have put her above the level of expectations of her rank and peers. She consistently goes above and beyond to ensure resource advisors and commanders have the information that is needed to ensure proper stewardship of their resources. Staff Sgt. Timmerman is an example of what all of our upcoming NCO’s should be.”

