The fishing vessel Speranza Marie lays on its port side after running aground on Santa Cruz Island, Dec. 15, 2022. Photos by Unified Command responders.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 18:25
|Photo ID:
|7559310
|VIRIN:
|221515-G-EK967-004
|Resolution:
|450x600
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SANTA CRUZ, US
|Web Views:
|29
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 221215-G-EK967-004 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT