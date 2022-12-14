HAMPTON, Va. – Fleet Master Chief Huben Phillips, Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, delivers the keynote speech during a ceremony for the inaugural graduating class of the Newport News Shipbuilding's Advanced Development Program (ADP), at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, Dec. 14, 2022. The six-month ADP course develops employees from various levels within Newport News Shipbuilding to become better leaders in their respective fields of expertise. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.15.2022 08:02 Photo ID: 7558014 VIRIN: 221214-N-XI307-1079 Resolution: 4461x3186 Size: 1.93 MB Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet CMC addresses leadership course graduates [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.