Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC team runs Army 10-Miler [Image 1 of 3]

    10th AAMDC team runs Army 10-Miler

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2022

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett and 1st Lt. Gabby Purnell completed the Army 10-Miler in Washington D.C. on Oct. 9.
    The 10th AAMDC commanding general and his aide-de-camp are in town this week for the AUSA conference. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2022
    Date Posted: 10.10.2022 05:12
    Photo ID: 7456930
    VIRIN: 221009-A-KM584-554
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 30.45 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC team runs Army 10-Miler [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th AAMDC team runs Army 10-Miler
    10th AAMDC team runs Army 10-Miler
    10th AAMDC team runs Army 10-Miler

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10miler
    AUSA
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT