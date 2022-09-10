Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett and 1st Lt. Gabby Purnell completed the Army 10-Miler in Washington D.C. on Oct. 9.
The 10th AAMDC commanding general and his aide-de-camp are in town this week for the AUSA conference. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2022 05:12
|Photo ID:
|7456930
|VIRIN:
|221009-A-KM584-554
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|30.45 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th AAMDC team runs Army 10-Miler [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT