Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1 SOW encourages inclusiveness through Connect Day [Image 2 of 2]

    1 SOW encourages inclusiveness through Connect Day

    FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Charles 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cody Ramirez, 1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs superintendent, briefs members of the 1st Special Operations Wing's Wing Staff Agency on good habits during Connect Day Oct. 5, 2022 at the innovations cell in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Connect Day is an Air Force Special Operations Command initiative aimed at allowing squadron leadership teams to deliberately discuss key topics affecting Airmen today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Charles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.09.2022 13:02
    Photo ID: 7456392
    VIRIN: 221005-F-UJ108-0002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 SOW encourages inclusiveness through Connect Day [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Michael Charles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1 SOW encourages inclusiveness through Connect Day
    1 SOW encourages inclusiveness through Connect Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC; Connect Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT