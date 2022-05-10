1 SOW encourages inclusiveness through Connect Day

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cody Ramirez, 1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs superintendent, briefs members of the 1st Special Operations Wing's Wing Staff Agency on good habits during Connect Day Oct. 5, 2022 at the innovations cell in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Connect Day is an Air Force Special Operations Command initiative aimed at allowing squadron leadership teams to deliberately discuss key topics affecting Airmen today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Charles)

