    STANDING NATO MARITIME GROUP 2 DEPARTS TARANTO, ITALY, STARTS MARE APERTO 22-2 [Image 3 of 4]

    STANDING NATO MARITIME GROUP 2 DEPARTS TARANTO, ITALY, STARTS MARE APERTO 22-2

    ITALY

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ezekiel Duran 

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    TARANTO, Italy - Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) departed Naval Station Taranto Oct. 3 for the start of Exercise Mare Aperto 22-2 (MA 22-2), a large, live exercise conducted by the Italian Navy in company with Allied and EU partners.

