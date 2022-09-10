Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Blue Roof QAs Assemble [Image 5 of 6]

    Operation Blue Roof QAs Assemble

    SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2022

    Photo by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Operation Blue Roof Quality Assurance specialists gather before the sun comes up at the Emergency Operation Center – Forward in Sarasota, FL for the daily brief before heading into the field, October 9, 2022.

    The QA specialists are critical to the Blue Roof mission, conducting the initial assessments, clearing the way for installations, and ensuring the installations were done according to specifications. Operation Blue Roof purpose is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs.

    USACE
    Blue Roof
    Hurricane Ian

