USS Chancellorsville Conducts Routine Operations

SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 7, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the Sea of Japan during routine operations on Oct. 7, 2022. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

