SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 7, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the Sea of Japan during routine operations on Oct. 7, 2022. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2022 02:01
|Photo ID:
|7456210
|VIRIN:
|221007-N-YS413-1030
|Resolution:
|6016x4011
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Chancellorsville Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
