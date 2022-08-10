U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Kinney, Battalion Commander of 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment briefs the capabilities of the AN/TPQ-50 Lightweight Counter Mortar Radar to distinguished visitors as part of Exercise Foch 22 on Oct. 7 2022 at Plan De Canjuers Training Area, France



Exercise Foch is a live artillery exercise conducted between 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and the French 35e Régiment d'Artillerie Parachutiste at Plan De Canjuers Training Area, France with the objective of demonstrating lethality and interoperability between U.S. and French airborne artillery units.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk)

