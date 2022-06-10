Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Dalen Alexander, left, and U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Bernadette Lockheart, right, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), direct a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey helicopters, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, Oct. 06, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, are operating in U.S. 2nd Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security across the Atlantic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

