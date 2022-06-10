Resolute Dragon 22 Call for Fires

A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 465 conducts close air support during Resolute Dragon 22 at Shikaribetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 6, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is a bilateral exercise to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2022 08:05
|Photo ID:
|7455677
|VIRIN:
|221006-M-KM064-535
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|674.38 KB
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
