Resolute Dragon 22 Call for Fires

A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 465 conducts close air support during Resolute Dragon 22 at Shikaribetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 6, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is a bilateral exercise to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)

