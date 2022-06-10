Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 22 Call for Fires

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris 

    3rd Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 465 conducts close air support during Resolute Dragon 22 at Shikaribetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 6, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is a bilateral exercise to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)

    This work, Resolute Dragon 22 Call for Fires, by Sgt Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bilateral
    INDOPACOM
    Leathal
    FreeandOpenPacific
    RD22
    resolutedragon

