A French Army soldier assigned to 35e Régiment d'Artillerie Parachutiste plots an artillery target on a map as part of Exercise Foch 22 on Oct. 7 2022 at Plan De Canjuers Training Area, France



Exercise Foch is a live artillery exercise conducted between 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and the French 35e Régiment d'Artillerie Parachutiste at Plan De Canjuers Training Area, France with the objective of demonstrating lethality and interoperability between U.S. and French airborne artillery units.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk)

