221007-N-IL330-1158 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 7, 2022) – Sailors fight a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 7, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

