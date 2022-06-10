Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command promotes Manucy [Image 3 of 4]

    263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command promotes Manucy

    ANDERSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Capt. William Duvall 

    263rd Army Air Missile Defense Command

    The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina National Guard, recognized the promotion of U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Manucy to colonel, Oct. 6, 2022 in Anderson, South Carolina. Manucy was pinned by his wife Dreama Manucy. In attendance were U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank Rice, 263rd AAMDC commander, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr., 263rd AAMDC deputy commander, retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Sheriff, and retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Keith Phillips.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 16:37
    This work, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command promotes Manucy [Image 4 of 4], by CPT William Duvall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    263rd AAMDC
    263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

