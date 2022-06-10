263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command promotes Manucy

The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina National Guard, recognized the promotion of U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Manucy to colonel, Oct. 6, 2022 in Anderson, South Carolina. Manucy was pinned by his wife Dreama Manucy. In attendance were U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank Rice, 263rd AAMDC commander, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr., 263rd AAMDC deputy commander, retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Sheriff, and retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Keith Phillips.

