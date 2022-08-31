Summer Quarter graduate Lt. Spencer Kitten is the latest winner of the Military Operations Research Society (MORS) Stephen A. Tisdale Thesis Award, recognizing the top operations research thesis focused on operational effectiveness and with the highest potential for near-term impact on the security of the U.S. and its allies.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 15:10 Photo ID: 7454970 VIRIN: 220831-N-KO533-1006 Resolution: 5848x3891 Size: 1.78 MB Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exploration of Wolfpack Tactics Earns Submariner Recognition in Operations Research, by PO2 Leonard Weston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.