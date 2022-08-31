Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exploration of Wolfpack Tactics Earns Submariner Recognition in Operations Research

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leonard Weston 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Summer Quarter graduate Lt. Spencer Kitten is the latest winner of the Military Operations Research Society (MORS) Stephen A. Tisdale Thesis Award, recognizing the top operations research thesis focused on operational effectiveness and with the highest potential for near-term impact on the security of the U.S. and its allies.

