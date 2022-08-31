Summer Quarter graduate Lt. Spencer Kitten is the latest winner of the Military Operations Research Society (MORS) Stephen A. Tisdale Thesis Award, recognizing the top operations research thesis focused on operational effectiveness and with the highest potential for near-term impact on the security of the U.S. and its allies.
Exploration of Wolfpack Tactics Earns Submariner Recognition in Operations Research
