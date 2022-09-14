SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- United States Air Force Airmen and Space Force Gaurdians load a Mobile Constellation Control Station aboard a C-17 at Peterson Space Force Base on Wednesday, Sept 14 2022. The unit is being transported to an operating location as part of the 4th Space Operations Squadron at Schriever Space Force Base's multi-day operation to provide proof of concept for missions outside of the United States returning the MCCS to Schriever Space Force Base. The 4th SOPS’ mission is to operate the U.S. Space Force's protected and wideband Military Satellite Communications systems. They provide warfighters global, secure, survivable, strategic and tactical communication during peacetime and throughout the full spectrum of conflict. ( U.S. Space Force Photo By: Tiana Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 12:57 Photo ID: 7454739 VIRIN: 220914-F-IF173-1020 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.7 MB Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4 SOPS Airlift Operations [Image 7 of 7], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.