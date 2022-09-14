Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4 SOPS Airlift Operations [Image 4 of 7]

    4 SOPS Airlift Operations

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- United States Air Force Airmen and Space Force Gaurdians load a Mobile Constellation Control Station aboard a C-17 at Peterson Space Force Base on Wednesday, Sept 14 2022. The unit is being transported to an operating location as part of the 4th Space Operations Squadron at Schriever Space Force Base's multi-day operation to provide proof of concept for missions outside of the United States returning the MCCS to Schriever Space Force Base. The 4th SOPS’ mission is to operate the U.S. Space Force's protected and wideband Military Satellite Communications systems. They provide warfighters global, secure, survivable, strategic and tactical communication during peacetime and throughout the full spectrum of conflict. ( U.S. Space Force Photo By: Tiana Williams)

