The 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group painted their shield bearing the 557th Expeditionary RED HORSE Squadron's red horse head on blue, the 577th Expeditionary Prime BEEF Squadron's blue bulls head on red, and a brick step pattern diagonally uniting the two. Scribed below the shield at the heart of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are the words "PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE / CAN DO, WILL DO, HAVE DONE / JUNE 2018 - OCTOBER 2022."
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 10:32
|Photo ID:
|7454569
|VIRIN:
|221007-F-WH833-1001
|Resolution:
|7762x5175
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PSAB’s Founding Squadrons [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
