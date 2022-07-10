Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons [Image 21 of 21]

    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group painted their shield bearing the 557th Expeditionary RED HORSE Squadron's red horse head on blue, the 577th Expeditionary Prime BEEF Squadron's blue bulls head on red, and a brick step pattern diagonally uniting the two. Scribed below the shield at the heart of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are the words "PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE / CAN DO, WILL DO, HAVE DONE / JUNE 2018 - OCTOBER 2022."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 10:32
    Photo ID: 7454569
    VIRIN: 221007-F-WH833-1001
    Resolution: 7762x5175
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSAB’s Founding Squadrons [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons
    PSAB’s Founding Squadrons

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PSAB&rsquo;s Founding Squadrons

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    557th Expeditionary RED HORSE Squadron
    577th Expeditionary Prime BEEF Squadron
    1st Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT