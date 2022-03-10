Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ELRS shuttles keeps AUAB moving [Image 2 of 4]

    379th ELRS shuttles keeps AUAB moving

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tongil Lee, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation, cruises down his shuttle route Oct. 3, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The base shuttle system makes 400 stops a day and helps AUAB members get to their destination. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 08:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ELRS shuttles keeps AUAB moving [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron
    bus
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    ground transportation
    shuttle
    AFCENT
    ELRS
    Al Udeid Air Base
    AUAB
    The Deid After Dark

