Task Force Nighthawk Soldiers practice CRC

Soldiers of the 2nd of the 151st Infantry Battalion, from the Indiana Army National Guard, practice crowd and riot control tactics with the German Bundeswehr(Army) at Hohenfels Training Center, Germany, on October 7, 2022. Task Force Nighthawk is training to be the 31st rotation of U.S. forces to support Operation Joint Guardian in Regional Command East, KFOR in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Skyler Schendt)

Date Taken: 10.07.2022 Location: HOHENFELS, DE by CPL Skyler Schendt