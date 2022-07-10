Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Nighthawk Soldiers practice CRC [Image 2 of 10]

    Task Force Nighthawk Soldiers practice CRC

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Skyler Schendt 

    111th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 2nd of the 151st Infantry Battalion, from the Indiana Army National Guard, practice crowd and riot control tactics with the German Bundeswehr(Army) at Hohenfels Training Center, Germany, on October 7, 2022. Task Force Nighthawk is training to be the 31st rotation of U.S. forces to support Operation Joint Guardian in Regional Command East, KFOR in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Skyler Schendt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 07:27
    Photo ID: 7454307
    VIRIN: 221007-Z-NX058-0016
    Resolution: 6412x4275
    Size: 8.73 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Nighthawk Soldiers practice CRC [Image 10 of 10], by CPL Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Nighthawk Soldiers practice CRC
    Task Force Nighthawk Soldiers practice CRC
    Task Force Nighthawk Soldiers practice CRC
    Task Force Nighthawk Soldiers practice CRC
    Task Force Nighthawk Soldiers practice CRC
    Task Force Nighthawk Soldiers practice CRC
    Task Force Nighthawk Soldiers practice CRC
    Task Force Nighthawk Soldiers practice CRC
    Task Force Nighthawk Soldiers practice CRC
    Task Force Nighthawk Soldiers practice CRC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    KFOR
    Kosovo
    infantry
    training
    KFOR31

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT