Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Prevention Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Fire Prevention Week

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Aaliyah Essex 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    221006-N-XS877-7103 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 6, 2022) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer Capt. James Stewart, center, is joined by Naples Fire and Emergency Services Leadership to sign the proclamation for Fire Prevention Week in Capodichino, Italy, Oct. 6 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaliyah Essex)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 05:41
    Photo ID: 7454278
    VIRIN: 221006-N-XS877-7103
    Resolution: 6368x4121
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week [Image 2 of 2], by Aaliyah Essex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire Prevention Week
    Fire Prevention Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Prevention Week Fire Department Fire and Emergency Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT