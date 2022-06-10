221006-N-XS877-7103 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 6, 2022) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer Capt. James Stewart, center, is joined by Naples Fire and Emergency Services Leadership to sign the proclamation for Fire Prevention Week in Capodichino, Italy, Oct. 6 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaliyah Essex)

