Resolute Dragon 22: Forward Arming and Refueling Point

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joseph Layko, a bulk fuel specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, monitors a fuel gauge during forward arming and refueling point operations at Camp Tokachi, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 5, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)

