    Resolute Dragon 22: Forward Arming and Refueling Point [Image 4 of 5]

    Resolute Dragon 22: Forward Arming and Refueling Point

    TOKACHI, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Dalton Payne 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joseph Layko, a bulk fuel specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, monitors a fuel gauge during forward arming and refueling point operations at Camp Tokachi, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 5, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 00:30
    Photo ID: 7454149
    VIRIN: 221005-M-VB420-1156
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.56 MB
    Location: TOKACHI, HOKKAIDO, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 22: Forward Arming and Refueling Point [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FARP
    MWSS-172
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing
    HMLA-469
    USMCNews
    resolutedragon

