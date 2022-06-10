Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 22

    Resolute Dragon 22

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Lorenzo Ducato 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469 refuel a UH-1Y Venom at a forward arming and refueling point during Resolute Dragon 22 at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 6, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lorenzo Ducato)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 23:41
    Photo ID: 7454118
    VIRIN: 221006-M-GN953-1906
    Resolution: 4826x3217
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 22, by LCpl Lorenzo Ducato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

