    Navy Band South-West Performs at San Francisco Fleet Week [Image 3 of 4]

    Navy Band South-West Performs at San Francisco Fleet Week

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaiah Williams 

    Navy Region Southwest

    221006-N-IW069-1153 San Francisco (Oct. 6, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Navy Band Southwest perform at a concert in the Castro district during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW). SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s Sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (Navy Photography by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah M. Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 23:35
    Photo ID: 7454110
    VIRIN: 221006-N-IW069-1153
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 974.35 KB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band South-West Performs at San Francisco Fleet Week [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Isaiah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSF
    ESG3
    SFFW2022
    CRNSW
    SFFleetweek2022

