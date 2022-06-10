Navy Band South-West Performs at San Francisco Fleet Week

221006-N-IW069-1153 San Francisco (Oct. 6, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Navy Band Southwest perform at a concert in the Castro district during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW). SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s Sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (Navy Photography by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah M. Williams)

