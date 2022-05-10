Anchor Evolution

The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) anchor windlass lowers the ships anchor during a precision anchoring evolution inside of the ships fo’c’sle Oct. 5, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

