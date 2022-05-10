Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchor Evolution

    Anchor Evolution

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) anchor windlass lowers the ships anchor during a precision anchoring evolution inside of the ships fo’c’sle Oct. 5, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    US Navy
    GRF

