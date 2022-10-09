Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Admiral Caudle conducts oath of enlistment during stop in Reno, Nevada

    Admiral Caudle conducts oath of enlistment during stop in Reno, Nevada

    RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Daniel Rachal 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Admiral Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, swears in a group of Future Sailors from Navy Recruiting Station Sparks, Nevada during a stop in Reno on September 10, 2022. (Photos by Dan Rachal, NTAG Portland Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 20:17
    Photo ID: 7453993
    VIRIN: 220910-N-OA487-1015
    Resolution: 2879x1920
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: RENO, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Admiral Caudle conducts oath of enlistment during stop in Reno, Nevada, by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NavyWeek #Reno #Nevada #recruiter #Forgedbythesea #Americasnavy #NTAG #Portland #blueangels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT