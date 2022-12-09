Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reveille at Schriever SFB [Image 10 of 11]

    Reveille at Schriever SFB

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Space Base Delta 1 conducted a reveille ceremony at Schriever SFB, Colorado, 12 September, 2022. During the ceremony, SBD 1 Commander, U.S. Space Force Colonel, David Hanson, spoke on the significance of service and commitment to the nation's prisoners of war and those missing in action. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dennis Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 18:51
    Photo ID: 7453890
    VIRIN: 220912-F-WR604-1012
    Resolution: 4514x3010
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reveille at Schriever SFB [Image 11 of 11], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    POW/MIA

    Colorado

    Schriever SFB

    SBD1

    TAGS

    POW/MIA
    Colorado
    Reveille
    Schriever SFB
    SBD1

