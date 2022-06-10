Date Taken: 10.06.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 16:11 Photo ID: 7453644 VIRIN: 221006-D-DO482-0001 Resolution: 3807x5741 Size: 1.25 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Exchange Earns U.S. Veterans Magazine’s “Best of the Best” Honors for 9th Year in a Row, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.