Two DLA employees to run in Army Ten-Miler

Jerrod Abel, an electronics engineer with the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime in Columbus, Ohio, races for the National Guard All Guard Marathon Team in Lincoln, Nebraska. He and Leslie Duval, a recreation assistant at the McNamara Headquarters Complex Fitness Center at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, will run in this year’s Army Ten-Miler, held Oct. 9 in Washington, D.C.

