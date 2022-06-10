Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two DLA employees to run in Army Ten-Miler

    Two DLA employees to run in Army Ten-Miler

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Jerrod Abel, an electronics engineer with the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime in Columbus, Ohio, races for the National Guard All Guard Marathon Team in Lincoln, Nebraska. He and Leslie Duval, a recreation assistant at the McNamara Headquarters Complex Fitness Center at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, will run in this year’s Army Ten-Miler, held Oct. 9 in Washington, D.C.

