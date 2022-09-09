SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- New Space Delta 6 commander, U.S. Space Force Colonel, Christopher Kennedy, addresses the audience after accepting command of the unit at its change of command ceremony at Schriever SFB, Colorado, Friday, September 9, 2022. During the ceremony, hosted by Lt Gen. Stephen Whiting, Commander, Space Operations Command, U.S. Space Force Colonel Roy Rockwell relinquished command after two years of service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 12:56
|Photo ID:
|7453258
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-WR604-1007
|Resolution:
|5266x3511
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Space Delta 6 Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT