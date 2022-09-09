Space Delta 6 Change of Command

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- New Space Delta 6 commander, U.S. Space Force Colonel, Christopher Kennedy, addresses the audience after accepting command of the unit at its change of command ceremony at Schriever SFB, Colorado, Friday, September 9, 2022. During the ceremony, hosted by Lt Gen. Stephen Whiting, Commander, Space Operations Command, U.S. Space Force Colonel Roy Rockwell relinquished command after two years of service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

