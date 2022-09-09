Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Delta 6 Change of Command [Image 6 of 6]

    Space Delta 6 Change of Command

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- New Space Delta 6 commander, U.S. Space Force Colonel, Christopher Kennedy, addresses the audience after accepting command of the unit at its change of command ceremony at Schriever SFB, Colorado, Friday, September 9, 2022. During the ceremony, hosted by Lt Gen. Stephen Whiting, Commander, Space Operations Command, U.S. Space Force Colonel Roy Rockwell relinquished command after two years of service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

