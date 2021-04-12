Time to apply for youth deer management hunt

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that its time for hunters between the ages of 10 and 16 to apply for the 11th Annual Defeated Creek Youth Deer Management Hunt at Cordell Hull Lake. This is a photo of youth hunters that participated Dec. 4, 2021, at Defeated, Tennessee. (USACE Photo)

