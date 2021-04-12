Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Time to apply for youth deer management hunt

    DEFEATED, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that its time for hunters between the ages of 10 and 16 to apply for the 11th Annual Defeated Creek Youth Deer Management Hunt at Cordell Hull Lake. This is a photo of youth hunters that participated Dec. 4, 2021, at Defeated, Tennessee. (USACE Photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Time to apply for youth deer management hunt, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

