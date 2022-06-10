Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Constitution Sailor awarded MOVSM

    USS Constitution Sailor awarded MOVSM

    MA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Skyler Okerman 

    USS Constitution

    BOSTON (Oct. 6, 2022) U.S. Navy Airman John Wayne, was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal aboard USS Constitution, October 6. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Skyler Okerman/Released)

    USS Constitution
    Ironsides
    America's Ship of State
    Chief Heritage Weeks

