Secretary of Defense engages with Airmen and Guardians on Peterson SFB

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Airmen and Guardians of Space Base Delta 1 at Peterson Space Force Base, June 7, 2022. Secretary Austin thanked Airmen and Guardians for their continued service to our nation and highlighting their important in dominating the joint space, cyberspace, and intelligence domains. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

