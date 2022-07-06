Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense engages with Airmen and Guardians on Peterson SFB [Image 2 of 2]

    Secretary of Defense engages with Airmen and Guardians on Peterson SFB

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    Space Base Delta 1

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Airmen and Guardians of Space Base Delta 1 at Peterson Space Force Base, June 7, 2022. Secretary Austin thanked Airmen and Guardians for their continued service to our nation and highlighting their important in dominating the joint space, cyberspace, and intelligence domains. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

