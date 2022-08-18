Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Online Academic Skills Course [Image 2 of 2]

    Online Academic Skills Course

    NETHERLANDS

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Sandra Wilson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    U.S. Soldiers take the Online Academic Skills Course (OASC) at the education center on USAG Benelux-Brunssum, Netherlands, Aug. 18, 2022. The course is designed to help Soldiers and their Families improve academic skills and increase their scores on standardized tests such as the Armed Forces Classification Test (AFCT). (U.S. Army photo by Sandra Wilson, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

